Hot Weather Persists Across Most Regions On Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 19 (Petra) -- Temperatures across Jordan on Monday are expected to surpass the seasonal average by approximately 2-3 C. The weather will be notably hot in most regions, with extreme heat anticipated in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwesterly winds will be moderate in speed, occasionally picking up.According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight drop in temperatures is expected on Tuesday. The weather will remain relatively hot in mountainous areas and plains, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience intense heat. Northwesterly moderate winds will persist, with occasional gusts.Wednesday's forecast indicates the continuation of relatively hot conditions in the mountainous areas and plains, with the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba remaining under the influence of hot weather. The winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active.On Thursday, temperatures are predicted to rise slightly, bringing hot conditions back to most regions, with very hot weather expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The winds will continue to be moderate northwesterly, occasionally increasing in speed.Temperature readings for today indicate highs and lows in East Amman between 36-24 C, West Amman 34-22 C, the northern highlands 31-18 C, Sharah highlands 32-19 C, Dead Sea 43-28 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 44-29 C.