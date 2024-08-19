Sustainable Agriculture: The Growing Need For Biotech Innovations In The World's Food Supplies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) USA News Group Commentary

– How we take care of the planet, and the food we eat is rapidly shifting. Back in May, the World Economic Forum addressed how countries are redefining their bioeconomy for the future , with each aiming for sustainable solutions. NGOs around the world are calling for urgent action to accelerate nature-based solutions to tackle global challenges , while the World is encouraging sustainable , not an end to farming. Behind the scenes, several biotech firms are working on solutions that can help foster these types of goals, including BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (OTCQB: BVAXF ), Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS ), Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA ), Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG ), and BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS ).

Earlier this year, the clinical-stage biotech company BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (OTCQB: BVAXF ) made headlines with its strategic acquisition

of a comprehensive clinical development pipeline, which includes the cutting-edge DPXTM immune system educating antigen delivery platform. BioVaxys identified DPXTM as a potential game-changing enabling technology across several areas, including improved mRNA vaccines, multivalent viral vaccines, cancer vaccines, and treatments for immune system disorders. But these uses aren't restricted just to human, as BioVaxys recognizes that animal biotech has a faster regulatory pathway than humans.

Partnered with SpayVac for Wildlife (SpayVac) , the two companies recently announced the completion of a new expanded research and production facility in Madison, Wisconsin to produce SpayVac's long-lasting, single-dose veterinary contraceptive vaccines. Thanks to BioVaxys' patented liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology, SpayVac can address the significant fertility-control needs in wildlife, agricultural production animals, and aquaculture markets, setting up the potential for BioVaxys to attain royalty revenue from the project in 2025.

"This new laboratory will significantly enhance our ability to develop new vaccine formulations for species that would benefit from humane, long-term fertility control," said Dr. Ursula Bechert, Vice-President of Research and Development for SpayVac for Wildlife .

SpayVac

is preparing to commercialize fertility control vaccines for deer, horses, and other animals, utilizing the patented liposome-based delivery platform technology licensed from BioVaxys .

"I'm enthusiastic about the many benefits of this space," said Tom D'Orazio, CEO of SpayVac for Wildlife . "It is flexible enough for us to do both our research and small-scale production. The facility has a number other biopharma

tenant companies, such as Kendrick Laboratories and Plumb Pharmaceuticals, creating a biotech hub and collaborative environment."

SpayVac originally operated out of the University of Victoria in British Columbia but relocated to Madison, Wisconsin, following the pandemic. Backed by the BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation and angel investors, SpayVac successfully expanded its laboratory and secured space in a facility owned by Lytic Solutions . This new location will enable the company to produce vaccines for both ongoing and future experimental contraceptive trials.

"With our licensee SpayVac on track for submitting their filing for regulatory approval in 2025, they expect to see commercial sales, which will generate royalty revenue from our

liposome-based antigen delivery platform technology," said Kenneth Kovan, President & Chief Operating Officer of BioVaxys .

Though it's being initially implemented for deer, horses, etc., the potential for BioVaxys' antigen delivery platfrom is quite large, in particular in the growing commercial aquaculture vaccines market . Back in April, BioVaxys and SpayVac announced a joint effort

in the aquaculture space to field test single-dose, long-lasting immune-contraceptives in farmed rainbow trout-a market that's

projected to reach US$7 billion by 2033 . As a side note, the duo has also teamed up to test a long-lasting, single-dose contraceptive vaccine, in captive Asian elephants , with a clinical study current,y ongoing in Thailand.

When BioVaxys acquired IMV, Inc. , it also acquired milestone payments and a royalty bearing license agreement

with Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS ), the world's largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock, for their development and sale of various animal health products using BioVaxys antigen delivery technology.

Zoetis

recently released its Q2 2024 results , which included revenue growth of 8% to $2.4 billion, and 11% operational growth in revenue. Sales of livestock products increased 11% in the quarter, with notable growth in both cattle and swine products year-over-year.

"We had another outstanding quarter, demonstrating the strong demand for our trusted, innovative products, our ability to capture and expand markets, and the dedication of our purpose-driven colleagues," said Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis . "We achieved 12% revenue growth in the U.S. and 10% operational revenue growth internationally, with both our companion animal and livestock portfolios seeing impressive global operational growth, 12% and 9% respectively."

Earlier in the year, Zoetis expanded its stock vaccine production footprint through an 8-hectare land purchase for a new manufacturing site in Melbourne, Australia. It also launched GlanEry 7in1 B12 , a new innovation in sheep vaccines. Each of these innovations is in line with Zoetis' commitment to healthier animals and sustainable agriculture .

Corteva Agriscience , a wholly-owned subsidiary of global agriculture company Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA ) recently began its promotion

of the Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technique, where rice seeds are directly sown into the field against the traditional method involving seedling nurseries and transplants. The strategy recognizes the urgent need for sustainable and innovative agricultural solutions to address environmental challenges, while providing economic benefits.

"We're committed to developing innovative solutions for enhanced DSR adoption in India," said

Dr. Raman Babu, Seed Research and Development Leader, South Asia, for Corteva Agriscience . "Our focus remains on developing superior climate resilient DSR seed products, crop protection innovations and agronomic excellence that will contribute to solutions for water scarcity and climate variability, ultimately fostering a more sustainable and productive future for India's rice production."

For reference, India is one of the world's largest rice producers, accounting for over 20% of global production, and its rice market is valued at an estimated US$52.8 billion . However, export restrictions on Indian rice continue to disrupt global markets , supplies, and prices.

Agrobusiness giant Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG ) recently teamed up

with Thai conglomerate CP Foods to test a blockchain-powered traceability platform for shipments of deforestation-free soybean meal. As of June 2024, the two companies had so far shipped three vessels totalling 185,000 metric tons of soybean meal from Brazil to Thailand, with the products fully traceable from farm origin to final delivery.

"Adding a layer of blockchain technology improves the transparency in end-to-end traceability that Bunge has been doing for some years," said Rossano de Angelis Jr, Vice President of Agribusiness, South America, of Bunge . "This ability to increase end-consumer confidence in soy projects is only possible thanks to the robust supplier's socio-environmental verification and monitoring system that we have structured over the last decade."

The eco-conscious approach to soy has reached Brazilian pork and chicken processor BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS ), which earlier in August was reported to be willing to pay a 2% premium from market prices for soybeans produced through regenerative agricultural practices . Regenerative agriculture focuses on enhancing soil health and boosting productivity by employing methods like crop rotation and organic fertilization.

The project is being managed by a consortium

that includes BRF , Germany's Bayer AG , a number of Brazilian companies, and a local research group. Produzindo Certo , a company specializing in establishing sustainable agricultural supply chains and part of the consortium, anticipates that within a year, the project will encompass 30 soy farms-expected to produce over 200,00 metric tons of soybeans verified as regenerative.

Meatpackers like BRF use soymeal derived from these soybeans to feed their livestock. Bayer will play a key role in the project by supplying tools to assess the advantages farmers achieve through the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices.

