Eastman Cooke Completes Senior Healthcare Facility In Brooklyn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eastman Cooke Completes First PACE Center in New York City!

- April Intrabartola, Vice President, Eastman Cooke & Associates. BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA), a full-service, general contracting firm based in Manhattan and Long Island, has completed the of the first PACE Center (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) on the East Coast at 5521 8th Avenue in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. The project, which took less than a year from start to finish, entailed the construction of three floors of shell space to accommodate a broad range of services that include primary health care, dental, hearing and vision exams, physical therapy, meals, and social activities.“Our clients' decision to choose this location for their first New York City center reflects tremendous insight regarding the demographics of a well-established community,” said April Intrabartola, Vice President, Eastman Cooke & Associates.“The PACE Center addresses a wide range of needs for seniors and is a welcome addition to the area.”The project included the build-out of the full 8,600-square-foot second floor for the waiting room, examination rooms, and Department of Health certified medical practice. The 1,000-square-foot third floor and 1,900-square-foot fourth floor will be used as staff support and socialization areas. In addition, Eastman Cooke upgraded the electrical infrastructure at the cellar level and installed a fully integrated HVAC system at the rooftop level.Eastman Cooke CEO Peter Morandi, LEED AP, continued,“In addition to constructing a state-of-the-art clinic, we have established an ongoing relationship with an organization in the process of expanding its much-needed services along the East coast. This is an estimable healthcare provider, and we look forward to working together on future projects.”5521 Eighth Avenue is a six-story, 81,430-square-foot healthcare center at the corner of 56th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.About Eastman Cooke & AssociatesEastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.More Photographs are Available(Photography credit: Eastman Cooke & Associates)

Linda Alexander

Alexander Marketing Corp.

+1 917-881-5360

...