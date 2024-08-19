Four Killed As Russians Shell Toretsk And Zarichne In Donetsk Region
8/19/2024 10:09:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Toretsk and Zarichne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, killing four civilians.
That is according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.
According to preliminary reports, the invaders shelled Toretsk with artillery. A woman was killed in the yard of her home.
In Zarichne, an enemy projectile hit a residential area, killing three people. The type of weapons used by Russian troops to strike the village is being determined.
Law enforcement officers have instituted criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). Pre-trial investigations are underway.
