Four Killed As Russians Shell Toretsk And Zarichne In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Toretsk and Zarichne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, killing four civilians.

That is according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

According to preliminary reports, the invaders shelled Toretsk with artillery. A woman was killed in the yard of her home.

Russian kills three civilians, injures nine more in Donetsk region in past day

In Zarichne, an enemy projectile hit a residential area, killing three people. The type of weapons used by Russian to strike the village is being determined.

Law enforcement officers have instituted criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). Pre-trial investigations are underway.