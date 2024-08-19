Blinken: Ongoing Israel-Hamas Talks Last Chance For Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 19 (KUNA) - The ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas "are the last chance to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday.

This came in a press statement after Blinken's meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Blinken also stressed Washington's commitment "to assist Israel in confronting any attack."

The US top official is expected to meet with Israeli Prime before leaving Israel tomorrow, Tuesday, heading to Egypt, as part of efforts to conclude a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel. (end)

