Indian MFA Confirms PM Modi's Visit To Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Ukraine.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the MFA said.

Details of the trip will be shared later in the day, the MFA said.

This will be his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

“Western capitals have imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but friendly nations such as India and China have continued to trade with it,” the report says.

India has refrained from directly accusing Russia of invading Ukraine, calling for a resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

New Delhi is seeking to deepen relations with the West while maintaining ties with Russia.

A month ago, Modi visited Moscow, where he met with Vladimir Putin.

As reported, according to media reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to visit Poland and Ukraine from August 21 to 23 to promote dialogue and diplomacy amid the Russian-Ukrainian war.