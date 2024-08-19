Joint Exercise Of Azerbaijani And Kazakh Military Forces Begins
Fatima Latifova
According to the joint plan signed between the Ministries of
Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the joint tactical-special
exercise "Altın Kıran - 2024" ("Golden Eagle - 2024") is being
conducted at the "Koktal" training ground located in the city of
Zharkent in Kazakhstan's Almaty region, Azernews
reports.
It was noted that a group of military personnel from the
Azerbaijani army has traveled to Kazakhstan to participate in the
exercise.
The joint tactical-special exercise "Altın Kıran - 2024" will
continue until August 24.
