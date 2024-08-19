WHO Honors Kuwait For Achievements Expanded Program On Immunization

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUWAIT) -- Kuwait's of announced on Monday that the World Health Organization (WHO), through its Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO), has honored Kuwait for its outstanding achievements in the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) over the past fifty years.

The ministry said in a statement that the recognition highlights Kuwait's continuous efforts to align with the latest medical developments and recommendations in the field of immunization, aimed at preventing infectious diseases.

Head of the infectious diseases department, Dr. Hamad Bastaki emphasized that this achievement reflects Kuwait's commitment to advancing public health and ensuring the protection of the community from infectious diseases.

He also noted that the ministry will continue its efforts to improve and develop immunization programs in line with international standards and the latest medical guidelines. (end)

