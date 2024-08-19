Zoho Empowers Kerala Business Forum Members With Cloud Solutions To Drive Growth In Qatar

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Doha, Qatar: August 19, 2024 – Zoho, a leading global company, and Kerala Business Forum (KBF), a prominent organisation for Kerala-origin entrepreneurs in Qatar, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating business growth and digital transformation of the members of the KBF community. Through this collaboration, KBF members will receive Zoho wallet credits to access Zoho's comprehensive suite of cloud-based business applications.

By providing KBF members first-time access to a wide range of Zoho's innovative business solutions such as Zoho CRM, Zoho People (HRMS), Zoho Books (VAT-compliant accounting software), Zoho Workplace (enterprise collaboration), and more the company is empowering entrepreneurs to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and make data-driven decisions. This strategic alliance aligns with Zoho's mission to democratise enterprise technology, making it accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kerala Business Forum to support the thriving business community in Qatar,” said Prem Anand Velumani, Strategic Growth Dierector, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Zoho Corp .“KBF members represent a dynamic group of entrepreneurs, and we believe that Zoho's cloud solutions can provide them with the tools they need to scale their businesses and achieve their goals.”

Zoho has a proven track record of partnering with public and private organisations across the region, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon to democratise enterprise technology and facilitate migration to the cloud. This collaboration with Kerala Business Forum reinforces Zoho's commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to succeed.

“The Kerala Business Forum is a vibrant community of entrepreneurs of Kerala-origin. We strive to keep our members informed and trained on the latest technology to navigate the changing business world,” said Aji Kuriakose, President, KBF.

'The key for every successful business unit is to have a well-structured and process-driven business system along with the power of automation. Our partnership with Zoho aims to explore opportunities by providing training and preferred commercial terms, enabling our interested members to effectively use Zoho's products to scale up their businesses,” Kuriakose added

Zoho has invested significantly in localising its products and services in Qatar including the development of Arabic user interfaces, support right-to-left (RTL) features, and tailored solutions in its flagship products including Zoho CRM, Zoho Creator, Zoho Books among others, that address the specific challenges faced by businesses in the region. By understanding the cultural and business needs, Zoho is able to provide solutions that resonate with local entrepreneurs.