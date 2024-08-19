Afghanistan U-17 Football Team To Face Kyrgyzstan Today
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan football Federation has announced that the national U-17 football team will face Kyrgyzstan today.
The match is scheduled for 6:00 PM Kyrgyzstan time on Monday, August 19, as part of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship.
This game is part of the Group A stage of the Central Asian Championship, which features the U-17 teams competing for the title.
The match will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The CAFA U-17 Championship includes national teams from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.
As the tournament progresses, the performance of the Afghan U-17 team will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. The team's performance in these early matches will be crucial for their advancement in the championship.
The CAFA Championship provides a platform for young football talents to showcase their skills and fosters regional football development and cooperation among Central Asian countries.
