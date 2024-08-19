Kolkata Horror: Bengali Actors Bring Out Protest March; Seeks Justice For Rape Victim [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Kolkata, a significant protest took place involving several prominent Bengali actors and filmmakers. The demonstration was held to demand justice for a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protest was joined by Bengali actors Saswata Chatterjee, Subhasree, Paoli Dam, and filmmakers Raj Chakrabarty, Kousik Ganguly, Anjan Dutt, and Rittick Chakraborty.

Saswata Chatterjee expressed his trust in the Kolkata but emphasized that the march was necessary to underscore the demand for justice. He stated his belief in the competence of the police while still advocating for a thorough investigation.

Rittick Chakraborty conveyed his desire for a fair and transparent inquiry into the case. He mentioned that while he hoped the Kolkata police would handle the investigation adequately, the Kolkata High Court had now transferred the case to the CBI. He expressed hope that the CBI would address the case thoroughly and answer all arising questions.

Filmmaker and actor Anjan Dutt emphasized that the primary demand was for a fair investigation. He urged the public to remain calm and patient, stressing that a rushed inquiry would not serve justice. Dutt highlighted that the investigation might take time but assured that a proper process was crucial.

Sourasheni Maitra, another Bengali actor, pointed out the issue of safety, reflecting on her own privilege of having bodyguards. She questioned the safety of individuals who do not have such protection, particularly focusing on the victim, who was attacked while at her workplace.

Kolkata horror: Autopsy confirms 14 injuries, forceful penetration, strangulation as cause of death & more

Paoli Dam expressed her deep shock and sadness over the incident, emphasizing that safety at work is a fundamental right for everyone. She voiced her shame and concern over the lack of safety measures that should have protected the victim. The protests, which have gained momentum across various cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, reflect a widespread demand for justice and accountability.