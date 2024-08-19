Oil, Debt, And Power: Unpacking Russia And China’S Roles In Venezuela

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As world powers, Russia and China quickly supported Nicolás Maduro following the contentious Venezuelan presidential on July 28.



Their endorsement came despite conflicting vote counts reported by the opposition and unverified ballot results from the National Electoral Council. This situation unfolds against the backdrop of intense global rivalry, particularly with the United States.



Venezuela is home to the largest oil reserves globally, primarily in the Orinoco Belt. Yet, its state oil company, PDVSA, suffers from chronic mismanagement and corruption.



U.S. sanctions further complicate matters, pushing Citgo , a PDVSA subsidiary, to operate independently in the North American market since 2019.



Despite the election controversies, Vladimir Putin's congratulatory message to Maduro exemplifies Russia's ongoing support.







This political maneuver helps Citgo evade the brunt of sanctions, maintaining its crucial role in funneling revenues back to Venezuela from the U.S. oil market.



Today, Venezuela's oil output is significantly reduced, largely reliant on joint ventures authorized under special U.S. licenses.



Strategically located near the U.S., Venezuela serves as a critical observation point for China and Russia over the Caribbean and Central America, influencing key issues like drug trafficking and migration.



China's involvement in Venezuela is primarily economic, driven by the 2001 Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement.



This agreement enhanced Chinese stakes in Venezuelan oil and paved the way for substantial loans and infrastructure investments.



In 2022 alone, Venezuela's trade with China included $703 million in exports and $3 billion in imports.

Venezuela's Strategic Alliances

China has extended more loans to Venezuela than to any other country in the region, totaling $59.2 billion, which underscores the depth of their financial ties.



Analysts suggest that China's support aims to secure its investments and ensure continued oil access. This support comes despite Venezuela's halted debt repayments in 2017 and suspended loan payments to creditors, including China, in 2020.



The relationship between Russia and Venezuela, established in 1999, has deepened over the years, encompassing significant cooperation in both the energy and military sectors.



This partnership has been pivotal, with Russia emerging as a crucial supplier of military technology to Venezuela.



The strategic alliances with Russia and China have not broadly benefited Venezuela's economy. Instead, they have mainly benefited select regime insiders and some private sector elements.



This ongoing association carries potential risks, not just for Venezuela but for the security of the entire South American region, particularly if geopolitical tensions escalate.



This complex geopolitical web highlights the immense global stakes centered on Venezuela. It showcases how major powers like Russia and China leverage it as a strategic battleground in their larger confrontation with the United States.

