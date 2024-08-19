Hamas issues new statement

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Hamas has condemned the Israeli military’s actions, which they allege continue despite claims from Israeli security officials that their operations in Gaza are complete. According to Hamas, the Israeli army’s activities could resume if new intelligence emerges, reflecting ongoing tensions and the volatile nature of the conflict.



Since October 7, 2023, with backing from the United States, Israel has been engaged in a military campaign against Gaza, resulting in the deaths and injuries of approximately 133,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. Over 10,000 individuals are reported missing, underscoring the severity of the humanitarian crisis.



Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, criticized the Israeli government’s actions as a continuation of a "fascist approach" targeting unarmed civilians. He described the Israeli regime as a "criminal Nazi Zionist entity" that perpetuates violence and terrorism. Al-Rishq further accused the international community, particularly the US administration, of bearing "full responsibility" for the inaction and silence regarding the ongoing conflict and genocide.



Recent days have seen an escalation in Israeli military attacks, particularly in southern Gaza, leading to significant casualties and widespread destruction. According to the Hebrew news website Walla, the Israeli cabinet’s mini-security and political affairs committee has instructed the army to intensify its operations in Gaza to strengthen Israel’s position in negotiations.



As of late Sunday evening, there was no official response from Israeli authorities regarding these developments.

