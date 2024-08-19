Hawaii Fluid Art Brings Unique Art Experiences To Liberty Station, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the Grand Opening for a new studio in Liberty Station, CaliforniaWHERE: 2750 Historic Decatur Rd Barracks 15, Suite 101, San Diego, CA 92106WHEN: Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.WHAT: Grand Opening, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.ON-SITE CONTACT: Sarah Young | ... | 619-252-5402For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner artist, HFA is the place to be.Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Liberty Station, offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more. The art classes are engaging and accessible, making fluid art an ideal activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio provides classes in fluid art painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, fluid art skateboards, charcuterie boards, and wine glasses. Hawaii Fluid Art Liberty Station is an ideal venue for individual skill building, birthday parties, private events and celebrations, corporate events and team building, ladies' nights and date nights.Grand opening festivities will include BOGO 50% off and kids paint free with each paid adult, as well as raffles for in-store experiences and a chance to win the grand prize of an Oversized Fluid Art Canvas. Grand Opening Promotions will continue through Labor Day weekend.”Hawaii Fluid Art in Point Loma, CA, is quickly becoming a family favorite activity spot, and I'm thrilled to bring this creative oasis to San Diego. We offer a vibrant array of hands-on art experiences-from fluid art and resin beach scenes to customizable charcuterie boards, resin tumblers, and patch party hats-Hawaii Fluid Art has something for everyone. As a woman veteran-owned business, it's the perfect hub for family fun, Girl Scout troops, birthday parties, and corporate team-building events. With activities for kids as young as two, Hawaii Fluid Art is a playful, inclusive space where creativity knows no bounds,” said Sarah.“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.Classes and private events can now be booked online at href="" rel="external nofollow" hawaiifluidarWalk-ins are always welcome.About Hawaii Fluid ArtFounded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 150 units have been sold, with more than 40 studios opening in the next six months.Current open locations include: Gulf Shores, AL; Scottsdale, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Liberty Station, CA; Boulder, CO; Castle Rock, CO; Fort Collins, CO; Brookhaven, GA; Coconut Creek, FL; Pembroke Pines, FL; Wellington, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Waikoloa Village, HI; Glendale, WI; Geneva, IL; Tinley Park, IL; Noblesville, IN; Rochester Hills, MI; Branson, MO; Kansas City, MO; Omaha, NE; Oklahoma City, OK; Greenville, SC; Franklin, TN; Mt. Juliet, TN; Cedar Hill, TX; Coppell, TX; Denton, TX; Flower Mound, TX; Fort Worth, TX; League City, TX; Lubbock, TX; Mansfield, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Salt Lake City, UT; Smith Mountain, VA; Las Vegas, NV.This press release is issued through EmailWire ( ) – a global newswire that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed resultsTM.

