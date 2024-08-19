Supreme Judiciary Council Launches Whatsapp Service To Facilitate Litigants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) has launched the“Virtual Employee” service for litigants via WhatsApp, as part of its efforts to develop a comprehensive digital judicial system.

The council has started the pilot application of the first services provided by the“Virtual Employee” which includes filing memoranda electronically via the platform, which will be fully registered by the Virtual Employee using robotic and artificial intelligence.

The new service aims to facilitate the process of submitting memoranda to the competent department via electronic channels at any time. The Virtual Employee completes the process of registering and filing the memorandum and depositing it in the case file determined by the litigant.

The service was activated and its trial launch was conducted in the Civil Court, the Court of Appeal and Cassation, and the Family Court. A number of litigants (parties to the lawsuit) tried the new service and successfully filed and registered their memoranda by the Virtual Employee via WhatsApp.

The Virtual Employee service adds to other electronic channels provided by the Council to facilitate procedures to litigants. The litigant can file a memorandum for an existing lawsuit during the litigation stage, before or during the session dates.

The service is highly secured, and the WhatsApp platform was selected to implement the service because it is widely used and easy, and is compatible with simple and frequent judicial services that do not require data or attachments from litigants.

The council also activated the new service in its trial form with a selected group of law firms and a group of users, with the aim of testing and developing it before officially making it available to all users during the fourth quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, the council is currently working on employing artificial intelligence to provide a new package of digital services, especially after the success of the“Court Mzadat” application which allows the preparation of reports and minutes related to auctions through a virtual employee, to simplify and facilitate the service, accelerate the sale procedures after the end of the auction, improve the quality of procedures, and save time and effort for the administrative and judicial staff.

The Supreme Judiciary Council is also working on the pilot operation of artificial intelligence services for the judicial staff to prepare comparisons with judicial precedents, present laws and legal materials directly related to the case under consideration, and prepare legal summaries.

SJC is keen to leverage artificial intelligence to support decision-making processes, enhance the quality of judicial work and develop the judicial system in order to achieve prompt justice.