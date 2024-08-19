(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) --



1961 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem issued a decree for establishing the foreign affairs department, appointing Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as the first head of this department.

1995 -- First Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the aqua park, adjacent to Kuwait Towers.

1996 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a law for establishing the company.

1998 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree appointing Mohammad Al-Ojairi as board chairman of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and its general director with an undersecretary's degree.

2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree establishing a panel to manage municipal affairs as of expiry of the Municipal Council's mandate. The panel has been tasked to serve for a year or until issuance of a new municipal law.

2006 -- Sheikh Ali Abdulatif Al-Jassar passed away at the age of 84. He served at Kuwait Television in 1961 and later worked at the radio station. He presented a program about religious and social issues and headed the central tenders committee for a long period.

2009 -- The Ministry of Health declared the first death due to infection with swine flu. It was the first fatality caused by the epidemic among nationals.

2013 -- Kuwait celebrated the World Humanitarian Day by establishing a UN office for humanitarian affairs' coordination in the country.

2014 -- Boubyan Bank launched the first money withdrawal system from ATMs with ID cards.

2020 -- The National Assembly approved bills stipulating amendment of some regulations for work in the private sector, domestic violence, publishing and next generations' reserves.

2021 -- Kuwait granted Tukiye six fire engines and equipment to help in combating wildfires. (end)

