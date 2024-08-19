Today In Kuwait's History
Date
8/19/2024 2:09:12 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) --
1961 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree for establishing the foreign affairs department, appointing Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as the first head of this department.
1995 -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the aqua park, adjacent to Kuwait Towers.
1996 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a law for establishing the telecommunication company.
1998 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree appointing Mohammad Al-Ojairi as board chairman of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and its general director with an undersecretary's degree.
2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree establishing a panel to manage municipal affairs as of expiry of the Municipal Council's mandate. The panel has been tasked to serve for a year or until issuance of a new municipal law.
2006 -- Sheikh Ali Abdulatif Al-Jassar passed away at the age of 84. He served at Kuwait Television in 1961 and later worked at the radio station. He presented a program about religious and social issues and headed the central tenders committee for a long period.
2009 -- The Ministry of Health declared the first death due to infection with swine flu. It was the first fatality caused by the epidemic among nationals.
2013 -- Kuwait celebrated the World Humanitarian Day by establishing a UN office for humanitarian affairs' coordination in the country.
2014 -- Boubyan Bank launched the first money withdrawal system from ATMs with ID cards.
2020 -- The National Assembly approved bills stipulating amendment of some regulations for work in the private sector, domestic violence, publishing and next generations' reserves.
2021 -- Kuwait granted Tukiye six fire engines and equipment to help in combating wildfires. (end)
