Electricity Suspended In Kuwait Due To Fuel Cuts
8/18/2024 3:09:47 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The electricity supply has been suspended in some areas of the
capital of Kuwait.
Azernews reports that the Ministry of
Electricity, Water, and renewable energy of the country has
released information about this.
The interruptions in the fuel supply of thermal power plants
were the reason for the power outage. Besides, the operation of
desalination plants has also been stopped.
To note the total amount of electricity generated in Kuwait in
2022 was about 83.5 terawatt hours, compared to 57.5 terawatt hours
in 2011.
Kuwait is wholly reliant on fossil fuels for energy generation
and by 2030, its energy demand is expected to triple. In order to
diversify its energy mix, the country targets to increase the share
of renewable generation to 15% by 2030.
Besides, Kuwait has 9 utility-scale power plants in operation,
with a total capacity of 17829.5 MW.
