Qatar National Library Unveils 4 Heritage Maps

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: With over 1,200 sheet maps and a rich array of atlases, the Heritage Library at Qatar National Library (QNL) offers a comprehensive glimpse into cartographic history from the late 15th to the mid-20th century.

This collection spans the Arabian Peninsula, the Gulf region, and beyond into Africa, Asia, the Indian subcontinent, as well as the Ottoman Empire, capturing a world in transition through maps.

The Library houses the 'Tabula Asiae VI' (The Sixth Map of Asia), one of the early printed maps from Claudius Ptolemy's Geographia.

It was engraved by Conrad Swenheym and printed in 1478. This map is historically significant as it features the earliest known mention of Qatar on a print map, then labeled 'Catara.' Serving as a bridge between ancient Roman and medieval European cartographic traditions, the pivotal piece highlights Qatars early global recognition.

QNL's collection includes a 4.35-meter-long Ottoman manuscript strip map from the mid-17th century, detailing the journey of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers from eastern Anatolia to the Arabian Gulf. Attributed to the renowned Ottoman traveler Evliya Celebi, this geographical masterpiece illustrates many cities and historical routes.

Among the treasures is the exceedingly rare 'Cedid Atlas Tercümesi' by Mahmud Raif Efendi. Printed in only 50 copies, nearly half were destroyed during a Janissary mutiny, making it one of the world's rarest atlases.

Additionally, the collection features a unique heart-shaped world map from 1559 by Haji Ahmad. Printed in only 24 copies in Venice in 1795, QNL holds one of the approximately twelve surviving copies.

Revealing the influence of the European Age of Discovery, QNL presents Joan Blaeu's 11-volume Latin first edition of Atlas Maior from 1662, which is one of the best illustrations of Dutch cartography. Alongside this marvel, Abraham Ortelius's Theatrum Orbis Terrarum stands as the first true modern atlas that revolutionized map compilation and study in the 16th century, with its detailed and artistic representations.

Transitioning to the 20th century, the collection features diverse topographic and tourist maps, alongside military maps from the UK and the US, in addition to nautical and aeronautical charts.

These documents offer a detailed view into the dramatic transformations across the Middle East over the last century, providing invaluable insights for researchers and historians alike.

Each map and atlas in the Heritage Librarys vast collection not only enriches our understanding of geographical and political developments but also reflects the artistic and scientific advancements in mapmaking across different eras and regions, making it an essential resource for enthusiasts and scholars.