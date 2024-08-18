Necessary To Stop Forces Who Keep Political Interests Above National Interest: VP Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 18 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that it is necessary to stop forces that keep and personal interests above national interest.

“It is being seen that some people keep personal interest and political interest above the national interest. Those forces who keep political and personal interests above the nation should be stopped. Being Indian is our identity and nation first is our priority. Our resolve should be that we should not give up nationalism under any circumstances,” said the Vice President while addressing a gathering at an event organised by Jain Social Groups (JSG) Central Sansthan, Jaipur and Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Delhi to honour families of body donors in Jaipur.

Talking about the 1975 Emergency, the Vice President said that period was a“dark chapter” and that the Union government has taken an initiative to celebrate“Sanvidhan Hatya Diwas” to apprise the new generation of the drawbacks of the Emergency.

“It is important to observe“Sanvidhan Hatya Diwas” to apprise the young generation of the flaws of the 1975 Emergency. There came a period when fundamental rights were abolished. Supreme Court also failed to render its duty. The dictatorial attitude of the executive was at its peak,” the Vice President said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President also highlighted the profound significance of organ donation and described it as a spiritual activity and the highest moral exemplification of human nature.

He emphasised that organ donation goes beyond physical generosity, reflecting the deepest virtues of compassion and selflessness.

The Vice President urged citizens to make a conscious effort towards organ donation, turning it into a mission that aligns with the noble tradition of serving humanity.

Highlighting World Organ Donation Day's theme 'Be the Reason for Someone's Smile Today', he encouraged everyone to make a personal and family commitment to the noble cause of organ donation.