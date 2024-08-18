Air India Suspends Delhi-Narita Flight For Aug 16

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: Air India on Thursday (Aug 15) announced the cancellation of its scheduled flight from Delhi to Narita, Japan, on Friday, citing severe weather warnings at Tokyo.

Passengers with confirmed bookings for flights AI306 and AI307 on the Delhi-Narita-Delhi route on August 16 are eligible for a one-time waiver on rescheduling or can opt for a full refund in case of cancellation.

The airline shared this update via a post on X and said that the decision to prioritize passenger safety amid the weather warnings in Tokyo.

"Air India regrets to inform the cancellation of its flights AI306 and AI307 on the Delhi-Narita-Delhi sector on 16 August 2024 due to inclement weather warning at Tokyo. Customers with confirmed bookings on our flights on 16 August 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority. For more information, please call our Contact Centre please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 01169329333 / 01169329999 or visit our website," Air India said.

