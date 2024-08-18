Boeing Delivers 43 Aircrafts In July
San Fransisco: Boeing delivered 43 aircrafts in July, one less than the total in June and the same as in July 2023, according to Boeing's monthly orders and deliveries release.
Of the total, Boeing delivered 32 of its 737 family models and six 787 Dreamliners, the company said.
The federal Aviation Administration capped production of the 737 MAX at 38 aircraft a month after a fuselage panel blew out of a 737 MAX 9 airliner during flight in January.
The top U.S. aircraft manufacturer said that year to date through July 31, it delivered a total of 218 commercial airplanes.
Boeing also reported 72 net orders in July.
