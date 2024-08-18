Thailands King Endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra As New Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has approved the appointment of Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country's new prime minister, two days after being elected by the parliament.

The royal order was read by Secretary-General of the Thai House of Representatives, Arpat Sukanan, appointing Paetongtarn as Prime Minister, after she received a majority vote of 319 votes in favor, 145 against, 27 abstentions, and 2 members not from Parliament on Aug., as reported by Thai News Agency (TNA).

Paetongtarn, 37, became the country's youngest prime and second woman to hold the post after receiving the royal approval from Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

