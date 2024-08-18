Capital Bank Sponsors SMARTECH 2024 Exhibition

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank announced its sponsorship of the Digital Technology and Smart Apps Exhibition SMARTECH 2024, a leading event in the field of digital technology and smart applications. This sponsorship is in line with Capital Bank’s digital transformation strategy, which aims to meet its customers’ diverse needs by offering smarter, more sustainable digital banking services beyond traditional methods.

At the event, the bank showcased its offerings at a dedicated booth, where attendees could explore various services, including its digital platform “Blink”, allowing the visitors to open accounts on the spot. The event, held at the Jordan International Exhibition Center (JIEC) in Mecca Mall, provided participating companies and institutions with a platform to showcase their digital transformation efforts and highlight their innovations, products, and digital services.

The exhibition’s theme for this year, “Where Innovation Meets Opportunity,” reflects the event’s focus on exploring the latest innovations in digital technology and smart applications while reinforcing Jordan’s leadership in digital innovation.







