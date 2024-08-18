Tunisia's economy grows 1 percent in second quarter amid modest H1

(MENAFN) On Friday, Tunisia's National Institute of Statistics reported that the country's experienced a growth rate of one percent for the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects a slight improvement in economic performance, indicating resilience despite ongoing challenges. However, this figure marks a modest performance in the context of the broader economic landscape.



The institute noted that for the first half of the year, Tunisia's economic growth was limited to just 0.6 percent. This slower pace highlights ongoing economic pressures and challenges that have affected the country's overall economic momentum. Despite the quarterly uptick, the annual growth figures remain subdued, pointing to underlying structural issues that may need to be addressed.



This growth rate underscores the difficulties faced by Tunisia's economy in achieving more robust expansion. While the second-quarter performance shows a positive trend, the overall economic recovery is still gradual and reflects a cautious optimism about future economic prospects. The slow start to the year emphasizes the need for continued efforts to stimulate economic activity and improve growth rates.



