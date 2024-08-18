U.S. jobless claims, consumer spending surpass prospects

(MENAFN) For the week ending August 10, initial U.S. jobless claims totaled 227,000, marking a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week and coming in below the anticipated 235,000. This decline in claims signals a robust market, demonstrating resilience despite ongoing economic uncertainties. The lower-than-expected figures suggest that the job remains relatively stable and continues to absorb new unemployment claims effectively.



In addition to the positive jobless claims data, consumer spending for July also surpassed expectations. Retail sales saw a notable increase of 1 percent month-over-month, reflecting a stronger-than-anticipated performance. When excluding auto-related purchases, sales still rose by 0.4 percent, outperforming the forecasted increase of 0.1 percent. The uptick in retail sales was driven by higher spending at automotive and parts dealers, electronics and appliance stores, as well as food and beverage establishments.



These developments indicate that consumer spending remains resilient, supported by slowing inflationary pressures and robust economic activity in key retail sectors. Overall, the stronger-than-expected jobless claims and retail sales figures point to a healthier economic outlook, suggesting that both the labor market and consumer expenditure are contributing positively to economic stability.



MENAFN18082024000045015682ID1108572537