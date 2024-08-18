Kuwait PM, Indian FM Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) - the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received Sunday Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya accompanied by Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the occasion of his official visit to the country.

The bilateral ties between the two countries and ways of boosting cooperation were touched on during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan, Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Hayat, and the Ambassador of Kuwait to India, Mishal Al-Shamali. (end)

