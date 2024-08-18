French Film Icon Alain Delon Passes Away At 88

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) French cinema legend Alain Delon has died at 88, passing away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by family, his relatives announced to France Presse.



Renowned for his striking beauty and acting skill, Delon was an iconic figure in both France and the global movie scene.



Born in Sceaux near Paris in November 1935, Delon's career, lasting over six decades, made him a central figure in French cinema.



The 2019 Cannes Film Festival marked his farewell with an Honorary Palme d'Or, celebrating his life's work.



Delon's career was a blend of controversy and acclaim, often highlighted by his candid demeanor.







His admission on TV of slapping women, claiming "If being a macho is slapping, then I am one," sparked significant backlash, including from France's MeToo movement.



Despite these issues, Delon's legacy includes work with renowned directors like Jean-Pierre Melville, Luchino Visconti, and Michelangelo Antonioni. He starred in acclaimed films such as "Rocco and His Brothers" and "The Leopard".



Beyond his cinematic roles, Delon was outspoken, supporting the death penalty and maintaining controversial friendships, notably with Jean-Marie Le Pen.



His later years were marred by health problems and family disputes, leading to legal battles.



Despite these obstacles, Delon remained an esteemed celebrity in cinema, praised for his contributions and unique screen presence.



Tributes for Alain Delon have poured in from prominent figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron , who hailed him as a monumental figure in French culture.



Marine Le Pen also recognized his death as a significant loss for the nation. Delon's minimalist and authentic acting style leaves a lasting impact on the film industry.

