Want A Customised Mobile Number? Reliance Introduces 'Jio Choice Numbers'; Know All About It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a world where individuality is celebrated, why should your mobile number be any different? Or at least that is what Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio thinks.

Did you know that the largest company in India, Jio, has a cool feature that lets you select a postpaid mobile number based on your preferences?

Of course, we're referring to the "Jio Choice Number," a special service that allows you to choose a number that has special meaning for you, such as your birthdate, lucky numbers, or even something unusual like the number plate number of your car.

When you sign up for a "JioPlus Postpaid plan," you may choose a series of mobile numbers that you like using the Jio Choice Number customisation service. The individual and family plans have starting prices of Rs 349 and Rs 449, respectively.

Envision owning a cellphone number that is more than just a series of digits; rather, it should represent something significant, enduring, and exclusively yours. Jio seems to have you covered whether you want a more intimate number or something to wow with a sophisticated sequence.

You may personalise your cellphone number no matter where you are in India thanks to this service. Jio states on its website that you are not limited in the kind of number you can select. If it's not already taken, it might be anything, such as your birthday, anniversary, or even your favourite number.

The procedure for obtaining a Jio Choice Number seems to be simple. Both the Jio website and the MyJio app are viable options. Here's a brief how-to instruction to get things done:

Via Jio App



Launch the MyJio app: Get the MyJio app from your favourite app store and install it if you haven't already.

Go to the menu by navigating: After clicking on the menu item, pick the desired number.

Reserve your phone number: Press "Let's book now" and provide your name, PIN code, and the desired amount of numbers (up to 4-5).

Select one item from the list that is provided: Jio will present you with a list of numbers that fit your requirements. Decide which one you prefer most. Pay and verify: Finalise the reservation by making a small payment of Rs 499. You will receive the number at no additional expense.

Via Jio website



Go to Jio: Visit the Jio official website.

Check the number you currently have: Proceed after entering your existing Jio number and having an OTP validate it.

Put your preferences here: After entering your name, PIN code, and desired digits, choose "Show available numbers." Decide and pay for: Select the desired number from the list, click "Proceed," and finish the payment procedure.

You can reserve numerous Jio Choice Numbers as long as the numbers you want are present in your PIN code. However, Jio notes that you'll have to register each number separately owing to regulatory constraints.

