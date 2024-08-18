Sheezan Khan's Bond With Sisters Falaq & Shafaq: 'To Have Each Other’S Back Is The Best Part'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Sheezan Khan expressed his fondness for the festival of Raksha Bandhan, sharing how he loves to connect with his sister-actresses Falaq and Shafaq Naaz on this day, and spend some quality time together.

He said: "This is the most beautiful and pure festival and celebration we have. To celebrate this beautiful brother sister relationship is a treat. To have each other's back the whole time is the best part of having a brother or a sister."

while you may not talk to your sister or brother on a daily basis, nothing can stop the you share.

"A brother and a sister might not talk everyday as everyone is busy in their individual lives. But when it's needed we can count on them, it's that reassurance that such bonds have. I personally don't like the materialistic idea of gifts. Connection and the bonds need to be there. We don't need just one day to celebrate this bond," he concluded.

On the work front, Sheezan is best known as young Akbar and Sultan Murad Mirza in 'Jodha Akbar'. He also essayed the role of Ali Baba in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

Sheezan played the roe of Vinay Saxena in 'Silsila Pyaar Ka' opposite Sheen Dass. He has appeared as Prince Kartikay in the historical drama 'Chandra Nandini', and Yuvraj Bhoj in 'Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi'.

He has been a part of shows like 'Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan', 'Nazar 2', 'Tara From Satara', and 'Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar'. The 29-year-old pariticpated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

He last appeared in the TV opera 'Chand Jalne Laga'.

On the other hand, Falaq is known for her work in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', 'Gunahon Ka Devta', 'Adaalat', 'Dekha Ek Khwaab', 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Shankar Jaikishan 3 in 1', 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop', 'Laal Ishq', 'RadhaKrishn', 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara', 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani', and 'Pandya Store'.

She is currently seen in 'Jubilee Talkies: Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat'.

Shafaq has been a part of TV shows like 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai', 'Sanskaar Laxmi', 'Shubh Vivah', 'Teri Meri Love Stories', 'Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage ', 'Chidiya Ghar', 'Mahakali- Anth hi Aarambh hai', 'Laal Ishq', 'Devi Adi Parashakti', and 'Dancing on the Grave'.