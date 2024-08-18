Moecc Holds Awareness Events For Kids
Date
8/18/2024 2:18:30 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) yesterday concluded, a series of awareness events, which it organised in cooperation with the“Hayat Plaza” complex, with the aim of enhancing environmental awareness among children and encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices.
The events included a number of workshops, competitions and lectures, and aimed to introduce children to the care of Islam for the environment, the importance of recycling in preserving the environment, as well as the components of the marine environment.
MENAFN18082024000063011010ID1108571808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.