Moecc Holds Awareness Events For Kids

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) yesterday concluded, a series of awareness events, which it organised in cooperation with the“Hayat Plaza” complex, with the aim of enhancing environmental awareness among children and encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices.

The events included a number of workshops, competitions and lectures, and aimed to introduce children to the care of Islam for the environment, the importance of recycling in preserving the environment, as well as the components of the marine environment.