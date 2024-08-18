عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australia: Fire With Explosions Destroys Melbourne Factory, No Casualty

Australia: Fire With Explosions Destroys Melbourne Factory, No Casualty


8/18/2024 2:00:15 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Aug 18 (IANS) A cabinetry factory caught fire and was destroyed in flames and explosions on Sunday morning in Melbourne, the capital city of Australia's state of Victoria. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Witnesses made an emergency call at about 1 a.m. local time on Sunday to report the fire, saying that they heard loud explosions coming from a cabinet-making business on Hammond Road in Dandenong South, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

It appears that there were several explosions due to the nature of the material in the factory, the ABC quoted Fire Rescue Victoria Commander Travis Harris as saying.

A wall separating the cabinetry business from an adjoining factory was blown out by one of the explosions, enabling the fire to spread and damage the second building, said Harris.

It took the firefighters about two hours to bring the fire under control and no one was injured as nobody was in the building at that point of time.

Further investigation is underway.

MENAFN18082024000231011071ID1108571782


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search