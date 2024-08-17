UAE Referee Amal Jamal To Officiate At Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM

The UAE Association on Saturday announced that Emirati international assistant referee Amal Jamal has been selected by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fiffa) to officiate at the U-17 Women's World Cup.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The competition will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.

ALSO READ:

UAE's Al Badwawi aims for memorable Paralympic debut

Holding the rifle gives me happiness, says UAE's Al Mehairi ahead of Paralympics