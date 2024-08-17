UAE Referee Amal Jamal To Officiate At Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup
Date
8/17/2024 3:22:51 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM
The UAE football Association on Saturday announced that Emirati international assistant referee Amal Jamal has been selected by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fiffa) to officiate at the U-17 Women's World Cup.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The competition will be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.
ALSO READ:
UAE's Al Badwawi aims for memorable Paralympic debut
Holding the rifle gives me happiness, says UAE's Al Mehairi ahead of Paralympics
MENAFN17082024000049011007ID1108571173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.