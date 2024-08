Former J&K Minister Taj Mohiuddin Quits Azad-Led DPAP, To Rejoin Congress

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former Jammu and Kashmir Taj Mohiuddin on Saturday announced his resignation from the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP to rejoin the Congress.

“I have resigned from the Progressive Azad Party (DPAP),” Mohiuddin told PTI over phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he would rejoin the Congress, with which he had been associated for more than four decades, in a few days.

“I have intentions of 'ghar wapsi (homecoming)' but there was no question of doing it until I could ask my workers. Now, my workers have told me in unison to do it. So, I am doing 'ghar wapsi' very soon,” he said.

Asked about his reasons for leaving the DPAP, Mohiuddin said he had been with the Congress for about 45 years and his workers associated him only with the grand old party and its symbol.

Read Also Congress Appoints Tariq Karra As JKPCC Chief, Replaces Vikar Rasool J&K Awaits Statehood: Congress

“My workers asked me to rejoin the Congress, so I decided to leave the DPAP and rejoin the Congress,” he added.

A former legislator from the Uri assembly segment in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Mohiuddin resigned from the Congress in August 2022 in support of Azad.

He later joined the Azad-led party.