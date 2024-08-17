UK Hopes Military Satellite Can Boost Space Power

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The UK military is about to launch its first ever dedicated
Earth-imaging satellite, Azernews reports, citing
BBC.
Called Tyche, the washing machine-sized spacecraft will have
sufficient resolution to identify battlefield troop positions and
vehicles.
It's a demonstrator that should be followed by a Network of
satellites this decade using a variety of sensors.
Some of these future spacecraft will be able to see through
cloud and even eavesdrop on radio transmissions.
Tyche's ride to orbit is booked on a SpaceX Falcon rocket flying
out of California. Lift-off is scheduled for 11:20 local time
(19:20 BST).
The British mission will be ejected at an altitude of roughly
500km to begin what's expected to be a minimum of five years of
operations.
UK forces have long benefited from the use of their own,
state-of-the-art satellite communications system, called Skynet,
but getting access to surveillance and reconnaissance imagery from
space has largely required a friendly request to allies,
particularly the United States.
And while the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has contributed funds in
the past to projects in the UK commercial sector, Tyche will be its
first wholly owned imaging capability.
Commissioned by UK Space Command and built by Surrey Satellite
Technology Ltd (SSTL) in Guildford, the 160kg satellite will
collect its imagery at optical wavelengths - in the same light we
sense with our eyes.
It's designed to capture 5km-wide spot scenes on the ground and
have a best resolution of 90cm.
This is by no means the best performance possible (some
classified US satellites are reported to see features as small as
10cm across), but it fits with the British military's generalised
needs.
Tyche was born out of a 2021 Space Command Paper and a 2022
Space Defence Strategy, which committed the last government to
spend £970m over 10 years on a programme called Intelligence,
Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance, or
ISTARI.
This set out a number of initial R&D efforts with the
eventual goal of launching a sovereign constellation of military
and national security satellites to orbit.
These spacecraft are intended to carry a range of technologies,
among them radar sensors that can see the Earth's surface in all
weathers and at night - a capability Ukraine has found invaluable
in tracking invading Russian forces.
"This is the start of a journey," said Maj Gen Paul Tedman,
commander of UK Space Command. "The space defence strategy lays out
how we're going to become a meaningful space power by 2030.
"We're hoping to see many more launches of satellites in the
coming months and years. Tyche is absolutely the beginning of
that.”
SSTL has been working closely with UK Space Command on ISTARI
and hopes to win further defence contracts, at home and abroad.
"Many other countries are setting up space commands," said
Darren Jones, the manufacturer's head of defence business.
"There's lots of appetite around the world for space
capabilities for defence purposes. What this Tyche contract shows
for us is that we've got confidence from the MoD to deliver these
types of missions, which can only help us in future with other
nations around the globe."
Tyche is based on the company's Carbonite model, which can be
assembled rapidly and at relatively low cost (the Tyche contract is
worth £22m).
One interesting feature is its propulsion system which
manoeuvres the satellite using water.
"The water goes through a thruster that heats it up to make
superheated steam. That's how we get thrust and do
station-keeping," explained chief technology officer Andrew
Haslehurst.
"Tyche carries 10 litres. It's enough to get five-to seven years
of in-orbit life."
