BMW, Venture To Recall 1.36 Mln Cars In China Due To Airbag Risks, Regulator Says
8/17/2024 3:09:54 PM
German automaker BMW (BMWG), and its joint venture will
recall a combined 1.36 million locally produced and imported cars
in China due to potential risks with the Takata airbag,
The recalls, effective immediately, are for models produced from
2003-2017, China's State Administration for market Regulation said
in a statement.
BMW Brilliance Automotive, a joint venture based in northeast
China, will recall 598,496 China-made cars, while BMW China
Automobile Trading will recall 759,448 imported cars, the regulator
said.
For vehicles that have been confirmed to have defects after
inspection, BMW will replace the driver's front airbag free of
charge to eliminate safety hazards, the statement said.
The recall is for BMW cars with steering wheel refits by the car
owners, which could have installed faulty Takata airbags, the
statement said.
The German carmaker also recalled 394,000 vehicles in the United
States due to faulty Takata airbag inflators that could potentially
cause serious or fatal injuries, the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration said in July.
