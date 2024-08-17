A Season Packed With Unforgettable Experiences

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN
- The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 has unveiled its most extensive and thrilling edition yet, promising a summer filled with endless fun and adventure. Running from June 28 to September 1, DSS 2024 offers a variety of activities, spectacular deals and entertainment, making Dubai the ultimate summer destination for residents and visitors alike.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS 2024 will transform the city into a hub of excitement and discovery. Over 65 days, visitors can enjoy a plethora of events, including:
. Retail Extravaganza: Discounts of up to 75 per cent on over 800 top brands across more than 3,500 stores.
. Grand Raffles: Incredible prizes ranging from luxury cars to substantial cash rewards.
. Kids-Go-Free Offers: Special deals that make family outings more affordable.
Gastronomy Delights: Exclusive dining offers at top restaurants across the city.
Highlight destinations and activities
Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection: A chic boutique hotel offering luxurious accommodations, diverse dining options, and stunning city views. Perfect for both business and leisure travelers, it is surrounded by art galleries, cafes and fine dining establishments.
The Green Planet: Dubai's tropical rainforest, home to over 3,000 species of plants, animals, and birds. The 'Camping in the Rainforest' experience offers interactive activities every weekend from June 1 to October 5, 2024.
