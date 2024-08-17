Karns & Karns Personal Injury And Accident Attorneys Honored With 2025 Best Lawyers® Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Karns Photo

Michael Karns Photo

Karns & Karns celebrates two attorneys honored in the 2025 Best Lawyers in America®, showcasing their dedication to personal injury advocacy.

TEXAS, USA, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is proud to announce that two of its distinguished attorneys, Bill Karns and Michael Karns , have been selected for inclusion in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. This prestigious recognition underscores their exceptional expertise and unwavering commitment to advocating for clients in personal injury and product liability litigation."It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by my peers in Best Lawyers," said Bill Karns. "This recognition is a reflection not just of my work, but more importantly of the collective efforts of the entire team at Karns & Karns. We remain committed to fighting tirelessly for justice on behalf of our clients."Michael Karns echoed this sentiment, stating, "I am deeply humbled and grateful for this recognition. The entire team at Karns & Karns is inspired by this award to continue pursuing excellence in our practice, and to providing the best possible legal representation to those who have been injured through no fault of their own."Best Lawyers, established in 1983, is widely regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Its rigorous selection process involves confidential peer reviews, ensuring that only the most qualified and respected attorneys are recognized.About the Honorees:. Bill Karns: Recognized for exceptional work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.. Michael Karns: Honored for expertise in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.About Karns & KarnsKarns & Karns is a prominent personal injury and accident law firm committed to advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families. With several offices in California, Nevada, and Texas, the firm offers empathetic client service and assertive representation to clients in these areas. The firm has a demonstrated history of achieving significant client settlements and verdicts.Case Types:. Car accidents. Truck accidents. Motorcycle accidents. Pedestrian accidents. Bicycle accidents. Slip and fall accidents. Dog bites. Wrongful death. Product liability. Medical malpracticeAbout Best LawyersBest Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, bestowed by a lawyer's peers. For forty years, Best Lawyers has helped those in need of legal services identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers lists are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

