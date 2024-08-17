Kamala Harris: I Fight For The Working Class Trump Fights For Billionaires

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Kamala Harris, the Party's candidate for the U.S. presidential election, unveiled her economic plan amid the heated election campaigns, which includes measures to combat“price gouging,” create housing, and provide tax relief for families.

On Friday, August 16, during her speech in North Carolina, Harris shared a summary of her economic policy proposals with the media, accusing of supporting the“billionaire class and big corporations.”

Harris told the audience in her speech,“If you want to know who a candidate cares about, look at who they are fighting for,” adding,“Donald Trump fights for billionaires and big corporations. I fight to put money back into the pockets of working and middle-class families.”

Kamala Harris's electoral rival, Donald Trump, has not yet commented on her statements. However, the financial and promotional support from American billionaire Elon Musk for Trump has been widely reported in the media.

Recently, Musk and Trump had a two-hour conversation on the social media platform X. About a month ago, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk contributes $45 million per month to Trump's election campaign.

As the U.S. presidential election in November approaches, both candidates are intensifying their campaigns, with economic policies becoming a central focus. Harris's plan emphasizes equitable economic growth, while Trump advocates favouring corporates and billionaires.

The outcome of the November election will have significant implications for the future of U.S. economic policy. With both candidates presenting starkly different visions, voters will face a clear choice between two contrasting approaches to the economy.

