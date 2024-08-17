Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Announces Filing Of Federal Lawsuit Against Research Firm

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile services and data company, has filed a lawsuit against Capybara Research; the lawsuit alleges that Capybara maliciously published a defamatory article in a premediated attempt to move the public for FingerMotion's stock lower to benefit from its previously announced short position. FingerMotion filed the complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. FingerMotion is working with Mark R. Basile, Esq, and his securities and RICO litigation firm, the Basile Law Firm P.C., to investigate recent activities surrounding the company's stock performance as well as to take necessary legal action to prevent potential market participants utilizing unlawful means from further hurting FingerMotion shareholders.“We are committed to understanding what has been happening to our stock,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release.“This action was initiated to reel in any potential unlawful interference with our company's public market for its stock.”

To view the full press release, visit



About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve more than 1 billion users in the China market and expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



About ChineseWire

ChineseWire

(“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is powered by

IBN