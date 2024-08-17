عربي


Indonesia's Independence Day Celebrated At Indonesian Embassy In Baku

8/17/2024 3:07:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A flag-raising ceremony was held at the Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan to mark the 79th anniversary of the country's independence, Azernews reports.

Merita Yenni, the Chargé d'Affaires of Indonesia in Azerbaijan, embassy staff, Indonesian citizens living in the country, and other sattended the ceremony.

After the flag-raising ceremony performed by Indonesian students, the participants sang the national anthem of Indonesia.

The event continued with celebrations and awards for the winners of the traditional Indonesian Games held in July 2024, including table tennis, competitions, and more.

AzerNews

