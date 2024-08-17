Indonesia's Independence Day Celebrated At Indonesian Embassy In Baku
A flag-raising ceremony was held at the Indonesian Embassy in
Azerbaijan to mark the 79th anniversary of the country's
independence, Azernews reports.
Merita Yenni, the Chargé d'Affaires of Indonesia in Azerbaijan,
embassy staff, Indonesian citizens living in the country, and other
sattended the ceremony.
After the flag-raising ceremony performed by Indonesian
students, the participants sang the national anthem of
Indonesia.
The event continued with celebrations and awards for the winners
of the traditional Indonesian Games held in July 2024, including
table tennis, competitions, and more.
