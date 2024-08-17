Al Duhail And Al Rayyan Set For OSL Thriller

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar heavyweights Al Rayyan and Al Duhail face off today with their bid to take an early lead at the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) creating an ideal scenario for a thrilling contest at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Al Duhail in action during their training sessions ahead of the match.

With defending champions Al Sadd suffering from a shaky start after a shock loss to Al Shamal, Al Duhail and Al Rayyan started their title campaigns with resounding victories.

Missing out on the AFC tournaments following a dismal sixth finish as the defending champions in the Qatar top flight, Al Duhail are fully focused on earning domestic titles this season.

They crushed Qatar SC 6-1 in their first match after Michael Olunga's hat-trick, but coach Christophe Galtier warned the Red Knights should not get carried away with the big win.

Al Rayyan players in action during their training sessions ahead of the match.

“Maintaining focus and not being affected by the big win is one of the challenges we face before playing against Al Rayyan,” Galtier told reporters on the eve of the clash.

“The match is big for our team. Although it is the second match in the league championship, it carries great importance as it is considered as a football summit,” the Al Duhail coach added. Al Rayyan, who finished second in the league last season, started their title bid with a 3-1 thrashing over Umm Salal, and Galtier was aware of the challenge against the Lions.

“Al Rayyan maintained the team structure from last season, as there are not many changes in its formation, especially in the attacking line, which was very effective,” he said.

Apart from feared striker Olunga, Al Duhail boast seasoned Qatar international Almoez Ali besides Ibrahima Diallo, Luis Alberto, Karim Boudiaf, Bassam Al Rawi and Edmilson in their ranks.

Our goal is always first place: Al Rayyan coach

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan coach Poya Asbaghi cautioned his players saying Galtier's men will pose a challenge much difficult than what they faced against Umm Salal.

“Al Duhail made many changes from last season, as they made good contracts. They have a stronger team this season and I expect them to be different and fight for titles, but we have the motivation to achieve victory,” he said.

“Our goal is always the first place and we are not looking for second or third place, so the ambition this season is to compete for championships,” he said before adding the result of today's game will not be decisive.

“The Al Duhail match is just three points and that winning or losing will not affect anything now since we are at the beginning of the league, but Al Rayyan will play to win,” said Asbaghi, who will bank on the likes of striker Roger Guedes, Gabriel Pereira, Julien De Sart, David Garcia and Rodrigo Moreno to excel against Al Duhail.

The second round will begin with the match between Al Shamal and Umm Salal at the Al Janoub Stadium today.

Al Shamal will enter the pitch with confidence having defeated Al Sadd while Umm Salal will look to bounce back after a defeat against Al Rayyan.

Tittle holders Al Sadd will hope for their first win of the season when they will meet Qatar SC tomorrow.