Soaring Shares: Petz And Cobasi Forge A Strategic Union In Pet Retail

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following a downturn, Petz shares (PETZ3) rallied sharply, marking a 21.74% increase to R$ 4.20 amid several auctions, closing the day with a 10.14% gain at R$ 3.80.



This surge follows Petz's second-quarter results and the announcement of a strategic merger with Cobasi. The merger is set to create the largest pet retail company in Brazil.



On Friday, Petz and Cobasi, leaders in the pet retail sector, announced their definitive agreement to merge operations.



This merger positions Petz as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cobasi , granting Petz a 52.6% stake in the new entity, as per the significant market disclosure.



The merged entity, which will be listed on the Novo Mercado, will have nine board members.



Five will come from Cobasi's current controllers, and Petz's reference shareholder, Sergio Zimerman, will appoint the remaining members.







The arrangement includes an initial payment of R$ 400 million ($89 million) to Petz shareholders. This amount comprises R$ 130 million ($29 million) in pre-transaction dividends.



After the transaction, they will distribute the remaining R$ 270 million ($60 million) pro-rata. This distribution will occur within 15 business days through preferred stock redemption.



The transaction assumes that no capital gains tax will arise. However, this assumption is currently under legal scrutiny, as the federal government 's interpretation may differ.



Set to finalize in 2025 pending regulatory approval, the merger will create a combined company with a projected gross revenue of about R$ 7 billion ($1.56 billion).

Strategic Merger Enhances Pet Retail Industry

They expect this new entity to claim roughly 11% of the market share. The merged network will operate 494 stores across over 140 cities and manage 20 proprietary brands.



At its inception, the company will have a net debt of R$ 194 million ($43.1 million), with Zimmerman presiding over the board and Paulo Nassar of Cobasi serving as the CEO.



The financials reveal that the merged companies had an EBITDA of R$ 464 million ($103.11 million) last year.



Analysts project the merger will generate additional annual synergies worth between R$ 220 million and R$ 330 million ($48.89 million to $73.33 million).



These gains will come from cross-selling, store expansion optimization, efficiency improvements, and enhanced corporate management. This strategic merger reflects a significant expansion for both Petz and Cobasi.



It also highlights the growing potential and competitive edge in the pet retail industry. Additionally, it offers insights into the strategic movements shaping major market players.

