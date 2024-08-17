Netherlands Vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture And Live Stream

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Netherlands will take on Canada in the 22nd match of the ICC League 2 2023-27 at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Saturday (August 17). The Flying Dutchmen are currently occupying third spot in the eight-team table, having collected eight points from six matches, level on points with second-placed Canada and just one adrift of Scotland, who have played a game more.



Netherlands are heading into the match on the back of a 19 run victory over USA on Thursday. Half centuries from skipper Scott Edwards and Vikramjit Singh helped the hosts to post a total of 237/7 from 50 overs. In response, United Stats were all out for 218 from 49.5 overs thanks to Dutch bowlers Vivian Kingma's 3 for 47, Paul van Meekeren's 2 for 32 and Shariz Ahmad's

2 for 35.

Canada, on the other hand, suffered a five-wicket loss to the Dutch in the opening match of the tri-nation series on August 11. Two days later, lost out to USA in a match which saw a total of 594 runs being scored. United States batted first and put on a huge total of 304 for 4 from 50 overs.



Canada managed to make only 290 for the loss of 9 wickets from 50 overs in reply. Maple Leafers gave a good account of themselves courtesy of half-centuries from Harsh Thaker (77), Dilion Heyliger (56) and Aaron Johnson. Thaker has been the pick of the Canadian batters in this series having scored a total of 112 runs from two outings so far.



Netherlands vs Canada Schedule and Fixture

The Netherlands vs Canada ODI match will be played at Hazelaarweg Cricket ground in Rotterdam on Saturday (August 17) at 2:30 PM IST.

Netherlands vs Canada Live Streaming Details



Cricket fans can live stream the game through

FanCode.



