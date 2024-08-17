Shehlun Play Showcased At Chararsharief

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- The Tulkul Arts and Collective, in collaboration with Model Govt Degree College Chari Sharief, showcased an enthralling theatre play titled Shehlun that shed light on the life and struggles of women. The play was a poignant exploration of the various facets of womanhood, approved by the of Culture Govt of India.

The play was written by the talented script writer Showkat Shehri and directed by Rayees Wathoori.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr. Masrat

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IPS)- SSP , who is Staff Officer to DGP JK was chief guest on the occasion. He threw a detailed light on the various laws meant for women security and safety. He highlighted the role of JK Police in curbing crime against women. SSP Ajaz appreciated the work done by Tulkul group artists in highlighting social issues and creating legal awareness using theater as a medium

SDM Chadoora Primrose Bashir who was guest if honour underscored the pivotal role of art in advancing women's empowerment and amplifying social issues.

Read Also Bharat Rang Mahotsav Begins In Srinagar Video: 'Darvesh Nama' – 'A Journey Through The Soul Of Sufi Mystics.'

Principal Prof Raveena Hassan of Model Govt Degree College Chari Sharief, in her remarks, emphasized the transformative potential of artistic expression in fostering societal change.

Notable personalities from the world of art and theatre, including Nisar Naseem, Gulzar Ganie, Gulzar Bhat, and Altaf Hussain, expressed their admiration for the exceptional performance and extended their congratulations to the artists for their outstanding contribution.

The event also attracted the presence of distinguished social activists, Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat and Dr. Rouf Malik.

The programme was attended by enthusiastic staff and students of Model Govt Degree College Chari Sharief, who were captivated by the riveting performance and its thought-provoking theme.