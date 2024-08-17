Brazil Plans To Increase Oil Production By Almost 1.5 Times By 2034
By Alimat Aliyeva
Brazil plans to produce 4.4 million barrels of oil per day by
2034, which is 47 percent higher than in 2023,
According to the Ministry's estimates, gross natural gas
production by 2034 will amount to 315 million cubic meters per day,
which is twice as high as in 2023. At the same time, the peak of
316 million cubic meters per day is planned to be reached in
2031.
Net gas production (for sale, excluding gas directed to
technological needs) by 2034 will amount to 134 million cubic
meters per day.
At the same time, the bulk of oil (76 percent) and gas (80
percent) production will be from fields in the subsalt zone of the
shelf.
