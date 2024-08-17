Global Healthcare Consumables Market Size To Worth USD 222.9 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.70%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Healthcare Consumables Size was Valued at USD 154.94 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Healthcare Consumables Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 222.9 Billion by 2033. according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Baxter International, Inc., Avanos Medical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc, Medline Industries Inc, Terumo Medical Corp, Owens and Minor, Smith and Nephew Inc, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and other key companies.

Healthcare consumables refers to a broad category of products needed for diagnosis, treatment, and medical operations. In addition to other disposable products, these consumables include bandages, gloves, gauze, catheters, and syringes. The need for healthcare products is being driven by the increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions. Technological developments in healthcare infrastructure and consumables, along with the growing need for improved healthcare services, will drive market growth shortly. It is expected that rising health tourism and increasing healthcare expenses will drive market growth. The healthcare consumables market is mostly driven by an increase in hospitalized patients as a result of numerous factors, including the rising frequency of chronic diseases, an increase in traffic accidents, and a growth in people using surgical operations as a form of treatment. Moreover, as hospital-acquired diseases rise and public knowledge of these conditions grows, so does the usage of healthcare consumables. However, Cost-cutting and efficiency are becoming increasingly important to healthcare professionals, particularly in environments with limited resources or in regions with restricted healthcare budgets.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Healthcare Consumables Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Wound Care Consumables, Diagnostic Consumables, Respiratory Supplies, Drug Delivery Products, Dialysis Consumables, Sterilization Consumables, Incontinence Products, Disposable Gloves, Disposable Masks, Hands Sanitizer, and Others), By Raw Materials (Rubber, Non-woven Materials, Glass, Metals, Plastic Resin, Paper, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The sterilization consumables segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare consumables market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global healthcare consumables market is divided into wound care consumables, diagnostic consumables, respiratory supplies, drug delivery products, dialysis consumables, sterilization consumables, incontinence products, disposable gloves, disposable masks, hands sanitizer, and others. Among these, the sterilization consumables segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global healthcare consumables market during the projected timeframe. The market for sterilizing consumables is increasing primarily because of the growing need for cotton balls and premixed cotton swabs .

The plastic resin segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global healthcare consumables market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of raw materials, the global healthcare consumables market is divided into rubber, non-woven materials, glass, metals, plastic resin, paper, and others. Among these, the plastic resin segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global healthcare consumables market during the projected timeframe. The sterility of plastic resin and its almost completely insufficient reactivity with other materials provide it with a valuable raw material for medical supplies .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare consumables market over the forecast period. The North American market for healthcare consumables has been improved by rising healthcare spending, expanding awareness of minimally invasive surgeries, a robust healthcare infrastructure, and a higher concentration of healthcare organizations. The aging population in the region has an important effect on the demand for consumables used in long-term care, rehabilitation, and geriatric care institutions.

Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global healthcare consumables market over the forecast period. Due to their robust healthcare systems, Germany and France have also seen notable developments in the market for healthcare consumables.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global healthcare consumables market include BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Baxter International, Inc., Avanos Medical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc, Medline Industries Inc, Terumo Medical Corp, Owens and Minor, Smith and Nephew Inc, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, The BD Company launched the BD Vacutainer UltraTouch Push Button Blood Collection Set in India. This set features state-of-the-art technology such as BD PentaPoint and BD Right Gauge. BD Right Gauge technology focus patient comfort and reduces the risk of bruising or tissue damage by permitting the use of a smaller needle for the collection of blood.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global healthcare consumables market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Healthcare Consumables Market, By Product Type



Wound care Consumables

Diagnostic Consumables

Respiratory Supplies

Drug Delivery Products

Dialysis Consumables

Sterilization Consumables

Incontinence Products

Disposable Gloves

Disposable Masks

Hands Sanitizer Others

Global Healthcare Consumables Market, By Raw Material



Rubber

Non-woven Materials

Glass

Metals

Plastic Resin

Paper Others

Global Healthcare Consumables Market, By End User



Hospitals

Clinics Others

Global Healthcare Consumables Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

