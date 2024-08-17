Ukraine's Air Force Destroys Bridge In Kursk Region
8/17/2024 1:06:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk shared footage showing Ukrainian pilots hitting enemy strongholds, logistics centers and supply routes in the Kursk sector.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk posted the video on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“The Air Force is engaged in active combat operations in the Kursk sector. Ukrainian pilots are conducting precise strikes against enemy strongholds, equipment clusters, logistics centers, and supply routes,” Oleshchuk noted in the video description.
The Air Force Commander also thanked the pilots and all those who ensured the combat operations of aircraft.
Video: Mykola Oleshchuk / Telegram
