Ukraine's Air Force Destroys Bridge In Kursk Region

The Air Force Commander also thanked the pilots and all those who ensured the combat operations of aircraft.

“The Air Force is engaged in active combat operations in the Kursk sector. Ukrainian pilots are conducting precise strikes against enemy strongholds, equipment clusters, logistics centers, and supply routes,” Oleshchuk noted in the video description.

