Jordan Dispatches Three RJAF Planes To Combat Wildfires In Greece

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In response to Royal directives, the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) stepped in to help Greece battle devastating forest fires caused by increasing temperatures.

The JAF on Wednesday dispatched two "Air Tractor" aircraft and one "MI-26" helicopter from the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), each manned by specialised crews, to assist in firefighting efforts across Greece, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This mission reflects the ongoing humanitarian role of the Jordanian armed forces, which regularly assist countries affected by natural disasters, demonstrating solidarity with neighbouring and allied nations.

Greek emergency services battled a massive wildfire threatening Athens for a third day Tuesday after finding the first victim and thousands of people were kept away from their homes by the flames, AFP reported.

Fuelled by strong winds, the wildfire raced across parched landscape northeast of the capital, destroying dozens of houses, cars and businesses in the 10,000 hectares of land it has devastated, according to AFP.

The fire has badly hit the suburbs of Nea Penteli, Palaia Penteli, Patima Halandriou and Vrilissia.

Halandri mayor Simos Roussos told ERT state television that he had seen nearly a dozen homes destroyed by the fire in just his town. Numerous businesses, used car and coal yards and paint warehouses were also affected, he was quoted by AFP as saying.

"The fire travelled 50 kilometres and changed direction 10 times," Roussos said.

In nearby Penteli, a helicopter waterbombed huge balls of flame coming from a warehouse containing wood and what is believed to be propane tanks. Locals fled loud explosions, which sent items flying.

With much of the capital covered by acrid smoke for two straight days, scientists reported an alarming rise in hazardous airborne particles, particularly from Sunday night to Monday night, AFP reported.