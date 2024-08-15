Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AQABA, Jordan -- Third Kuwaiti ship carrying 1,600 tons of aid arrives at Aqaba port, Jordan, en route to the Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

GAZA -- The Palestinian death toll from Israeli occupation's onslaught on Gaza Strip tops 40,000, besides 92,401 injuries since October 7.

GAZA -- A Palestinian young man is martyred by Israeli settlers who stormed Qalqilya city in the occupied West Bank.

WASHINGTON -- The United States slaps sanctions on an individual and six companies for their involvement in illicit revenue generation to support the Yemeni Houthi group.

NEW YORK -- Two UN senior officials call on Houthis in Yemen to immediately and unconditionally release all detained aid workers.

ISLAMABAD -- At least seven militants are killed by Pakistani security forces during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.