Thursday’S African Short News Roundup

Mozambican State Revenues Increase, But Expenditures Rise More

In Mozambique, state revenues rose by 15% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching nearly 168.899 million meticais. However, the higher increase in government expenditures overshadowed this growth.



The total expenditures in the first half amounted to 226.520 million meticais, marking an almost 16% increase from the previous year. These expenditures primarily covered salaries, consuming 39% of the total budget for the year.







The International Monetary Fund has noted the challenges Mozambique faces in reducing public sector wage bills, which remain a significant strain on the country's fiscal health.



Despite efforts to manage these costs, substantial challenges continue, limiting the government's ability to increase social spending.

South African Retail Sales Indicate Economic Resilience

South African retail trade sales in June showed a surprising increase of 4.1% year-on-year, suggesting the economy might have avoided a recession.



The data, provided by Statistics South Africa, also showed a 1.5% rise in sales for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter, despite the economy shrinking by 0.1% in the first quarter.



This rebound is attributed to several factors, including the absence of national power cuts. Additionally, a decrease in fuel prices provided consumers with more disposable income.



The stabilization of these factors, along with potential interest rate cuts and decreasing inflation, may further boost consumer confidence. This, in turn, could enhance retail performance as the year progresses.

Rwanda's Nuclear Energy Initiative with Nano Energy

Rwanda has signed a pivotal agreement with the American company Nano Energy to develop nuclear energy using small modular reactors (SMRs ) and microreactors.



This collaboration, endorsed by the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board on August 14, aims to enhance Rwanda 's energy independence and build local expertise through substantial educational and training programs.



The introduction of SMRs, which are smaller and safer than traditional reactors, will transform Rwanda into a regional leader in advanced nuclear technology.



This initiative promises significant economic, educational, and environmental benefits, positioning Rwanda at the forefront of sustainable energy development in Africa.

Expanding Burundi's Electricity Infrastructure

Burundi plans to boost its national electricity coverage by 7% with a new substation in Rubirizi, part of the Kamanyola-Bujumbura Interconnection Project.



This initiative, supported by the African Development Bank and the European Union, is scheduled to commence by December 2024.



It will leverage energy from the Ruzizi III hydroelectric station to improve power reliability in Bujumbura. Additionally, it will expand access across 11 provinces, impacting over 25,000 households.



The project is critical for Burundi's economic growth and sustainable development. It aims to improve the current electricity access rate of 11.1% (2019) to higher levels by early 2025.



This development will not only stabilize the power supply but also support future economic and infrastructural growth, facilitating regional integration in East Africa.

Reinforced Border Security Between Angola and Namibia

Angola and Namibia have reactivated joint border operations to combat cross-border crime effectively. These operations resumed in Ondjiva (Cunene/Angola) and multiple Namibian regions.



They address issues like vehicle and cattle theft, which have been prevalent along their 460-kilometer border.



This collaboration is crucial for ensuring the security and economic stability of the border regions. It reflects a commitment to mutual security interests and cooperation.

Egypt's Reopens Embassy in Mogadishu

Egypt has reopened its embassy in Mogadishu, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening ties with Somalia.



This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance political, economic, and security cooperation between the two countries.



The reopening coincides with direct flights from Cairo to Mogadishu by EgyptAir, boosting bilateral interactions and economic engagements. These developments are expected to play a pivotal role in regional stability and economic partnerships.

Ethiopia's Horticulture Sector is Set for a Major Boost

Ethiopia has launched a national chapter of the COMESA-EAC Horticulture Accelerator (CEHA) in Addis Ababa, aimed at enhancing the horticulture sector's growth.



This initiative targets key crops like potatoes, avocados, and onions, projecting an additional $230 million annually to the economy.



It involves policy advocacy, financial support, and training to boost trade and reduce post-harvest losses. These efforts promise significant economic and employment benefits for the region.

Global Support Reaffirmed for Western Sahara Self-Determination

The international community recently reaffirmed its support for Western Sahara's right to self-determination amidst ongoing tensions in the region.



Key figures from Africa and Latin America emphasized this position, condemning foreign support for Moroccan control and calling for a UN -backed referendum.



Namibia and South Africa notably criticized France's backing of Moroccan plans, demanding respect for Sahrawi sovereignty. Algeria also stood out by hosting refugees and advocating for Sahrawi rights in line with international law.



Despite efforts, political challenges continue to delay a fair resolution. This highlights the urgent need for global diplomatic action to uphold the Sahrawi people's rights.

Mozambique Fishermen Released After Three Days in Captivity

Rebels in the northern region of Cabo Delgado held approximately 60 fishermen in Mozambique captive for three days before releasing them.



On Saturday, kidnappers abducted these individuals from a small island located nearly 10 miles from the district center of Mocímboa da Praia. They were engaged in fishing activities at the time of the abduction.



The rebels initially transported them to Macomia and then to Quissanga. They were eventually freed on Tuesday without a clear explanation.



Benjamin Isaac, the district's permanent secretary, confirmed that the fishermen were not harmed and lost no possessions. They have since returned to their families.



The local government claims that the situation in the district is under control, with ongoing investigations by the authorities.

